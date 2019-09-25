|
|
Judy Patrick
passed away September 21, after a lengthy illness. She had many accomplishments in her life. She composed songs they sang at the McKinley High School football pep rallies. Because of her poetry ability, she was offered a position in a New York greeting card company before being married, but decided not to take it. She was a talented person. She was promoted to Real Estate Sales Manager at the former Polsky Real Estate Agency. She was a people person who loved being and working with others. That made her have many friends. And she and her husband sang in the Canton Baptist Temple choir for years.
Preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruth Gaddis; brothers, Robert and Charles Gaddis. She is survived by her husband, Bob Patrick; son, Steve Patrick; daughter, Julie Patrick; her sister, Barbara and her husband, Gary Barnby from Canton; and brother, George Gaddis from Alliance, Ohio.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at Twelve Noon at The Canton Baptist Temple with Pastor Jake Tovissi officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 am till Noon before the service. A private burial committal will be held before the service at Sunset Hills Burial Park. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019