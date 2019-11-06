|
|
Julia A. Davis
Age 90, of Canton, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. She was born in Canton, June 1, 1929, a daughter of the late Antonio and Josephine (Fazio) Parretta. Julia was a 1947 graduate of Timken High School and a member of the North Industry United Methodist Church. Julia was a devoted and loving homemaker, living a beautiful life that exemplified faith, generosity, and integrity. It was evident that her family and friends were important to her and she leaves us with many great memories and life lessons. In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bob, on Sept. 27, 2015; six brothers: Claude, Floyd, John, Lynn, Albert, and Russell Parretta; five sisters: Frances Puglio, Yula Highman, Mary Wilson, Jean Block, and Charlotte Muzzy.
Julia was the loving mother of daughters and sons-in-law: Sue and Bill Hollin, Marsha and Bill Reynallt, and Linda and Bill Murray; proud grandmother and great-grandmother of: Jillian Marty and her children, Jordan and Andrew; Amy Reynallt, Jeff (Bonnie) Reynallt and their son, Dylan; Ashley (Steve) Young , and their daughter, Layla; Cole Murray; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Services will be held Friday, Nov. 8th at 1 p.m. at the North Industry United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeri K. Johnson officiating. Friends may call one hour before the service from 12-1 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Julia touched many hearts throughout her illness and will be fondly remembered for her grace and strength. The family extends their sincere gratitude to all those that loved, visited and cared for Julia throughout the past several years. In honor of Julia's kind and giving spirit, Memorial Contributions may be made to North Industry United Methodist Church, 155 Faircrest St. S.W., Canton, OH 44706, or to @ Michaeljfox.org. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Nov. 6, 2019