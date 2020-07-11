1/1
Julia "Betty" Aneshansel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia "Betty" Aneshansel

age 84, passed away on June 29, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Massillon on November 15, 1935; to the late Lyle and Catherine (Rhodes) Burdette. Betty graduated from Washington High School in 1953 and attended Ohio State University where she met her husband Charles "Chuck" Aneshansel. They married on June 9, 1955, and shared 61 wonderful years together filled with love, laughter and many memories.

Betty's feisty and spunky personality was what everyone loved about her. Betty cherished her LOL group and her many friends at St Jacob's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, hosting parties, time on Piedmont Lake, and most of all spending time with her family including her furry companion Beau.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Chuck and sister, Jane Meyer. She will be deeply missed by her children Rick (Rita) Aneshansel, Cyndi (Mike) Eckert, and Rob (Kelly) Aneshansel, nine grandchildren Stacy (Edwin) Jeff (Kaylene), Stephanie, Valerie, Jacob, Audrey, Brady, Jessie, Luke; and three great-grandchildren Sonya, Kaius, and Vera.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Julia Aneshansel Fund, First Commonwealth Bank, 5594 Wales Ave NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646 for the planting of trees at the Mudbrook Cemetery. Messages of support and condolence may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved