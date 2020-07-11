Julia "Betty" Aneshansel
age 84, passed away on June 29, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. She was born in Massillon on November 15, 1935; to the late Lyle and Catherine (Rhodes) Burdette. Betty graduated from Washington High School in 1953 and attended Ohio State University where she met her husband Charles "Chuck" Aneshansel. They married on June 9, 1955, and shared 61 wonderful years together filled with love, laughter and many memories.
Betty's feisty and spunky personality was what everyone loved about her. Betty cherished her LOL group and her many friends at St Jacob's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, hosting parties, time on Piedmont Lake, and most of all spending time with her family including her furry companion Beau.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Chuck and sister, Jane Meyer. She will be deeply missed by her children Rick (Rita) Aneshansel, Cyndi (Mike) Eckert, and Rob (Kelly) Aneshansel, nine grandchildren Stacy (Edwin) Jeff (Kaylene), Stephanie, Valerie, Jacob, Audrey, Brady, Jessie, Luke; and three great-grandchildren Sonya, Kaius, and Vera.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Julia Aneshansel Fund, First Commonwealth Bank, 5594 Wales Ave NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646 for the planting of trees at the Mudbrook Cemetery. Messages of support and condolence may be made at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222