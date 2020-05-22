Julia E. Newell



95, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton. A daughter of the late Dory and Cora Postlethwaite Steele, she was born August 15, 1924, in New Cumberland, Ohio. Julia graduated from Malvern High School in 1943. She was a member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church and Daughters of the American Revolution. She worked as a clerk at Al's IGA Foodliner before going into banking at First National Bank where she was a bookkeeper and later an officer of the bank.



She is survived by three sons: Daniel (Luanne) Newell of Marriottsville, Maryland, Gerald Newell of Minerva, Dennis (Cyndi) Newell of Lakeside, California; a daughter, Linda (Paul) Cogan of Carrollton; 16 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, in 2006; a daughter, Dianne; a granddaughter, Allyson; along with three brothers and two sisters.



In the interest of public health there will be no public services. A private interment at Westview Cemetery was held for immediate family. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.



Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store