JULIA E. NEWELL
1924 - 2020
Julia E. Newell

95, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday evening, May 19, 2020, at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat in Carrollton. A daughter of the late Dory and Cora Postlethwaite Steele, she was born August 15, 1924, in New Cumberland, Ohio. Julia graduated from Malvern High School in 1943. She was a member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church and Daughters of the American Revolution. She worked as a clerk at Al's IGA Foodliner before going into banking at First National Bank where she was a bookkeeper and later an officer of the bank.

She is survived by three sons: Daniel (Luanne) Newell of Marriottsville, Maryland, Gerald Newell of Minerva, Dennis (Cyndi) Newell of Lakeside, California; a daughter, Linda (Paul) Cogan of Carrollton; 16 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Dale, in 2006; a daughter, Dianne; a granddaughter, Allyson; along with three brothers and two sisters.

In the interest of public health there will be no public services. A private interment at Westview Cemetery was held for immediate family. Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505

Published in The Repository on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
