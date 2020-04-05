|
Julia "Judy" Evelyn Boswell
of Canton, passed away at home March 30th surrounded by her husband and their five children. She was born July 12, 1927 in East Rochester, Ohio to the late Benjamin and Mildred Cook. She moved to Canton at the age of six and joined First Methodist Church (Crossroads United Methodist). She taught Sunday school for many years and enjoyed holding the babies in the crib room. Judy was an exceptional homemaker keeping her house spotless and even a better cook! No one ever came up the backstairs and left her kitchen hungry. Sunday afternoons always meant dinner after church and many memories and great conversations were shared either in the kitchen or the living room of their home of 70 plus years. She loved sports and was a fan of John Elway and Michael Jordan.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Boswell was preceded in death by her sister, Kathryn Dotson; brother, Ralph (Bud) Cook, and dear friend, Virginia Meyers. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, William Boswell and their five children, William, Kathy, Steve (Kirsten), Janice (John), and Scott (Christie).
Being a grandma, she always had time for her 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She spent her life serving and taking care of others, and it is now her turn for a well-deserved rest.
There will be no services per her request, however, a donation may be made to ; as it was her favorite charity, 262 Danny Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnolds Canton
330-456-7291
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020