Julianna "Puddy" Eckard
63, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born May 1, 1957 in Canton, Ohio to the late George and Jean Dawson. Julianna retired from the Stark County Veteran Center as a Pharmacy Tech. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing and family gatherings.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, George and Gene Dawson. Julianna is survived by her husband of 40 years, Roger; son, Shawn Eckard; sisters, Ellen Brown and Judith Gallagher; brother, James (Barbara) Dawson and a host of nieces and nephews.
With social distancing guidelines in place the family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org
