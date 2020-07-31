1/1
Julianna "Puddy" Eckard
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julianna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julianna "Puddy" Eckard

63, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was born May 1, 1957 in Canton, Ohio to the late George and Jean Dawson. Julianna retired from the Stark County Veteran Center as a Pharmacy Tech. She enjoyed playing cards, dancing and family gatherings.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, George and Gene Dawson. Julianna is survived by her husband of 40 years, Roger; son, Shawn Eckard; sisters, Ellen Brown and Judith Gallagher; brother, James (Barbara) Dawson and a host of nieces and nephews.

With social distancing guidelines in place the family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
3
Service
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved