Julianna "Puddy" Eckard
Julianna "Puddy" Eckard

With social distancing guidelines in place the family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 1, 2020.
