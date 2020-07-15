Julianna Peters
age 61 of Navarre, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020. Julianna retired from Fisher Foods. She was a member of St. Clements Catholic Church.
Julianna is survived by brother, Michael (Cathy) Peters; sister, Barbie (Joe) Green, and three nieces and a nephew who were the loves of her life. She was preceded in death by parents Cletus and Barbara (Norton) Peters.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Her final place of rest will be Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Clements Catholic Church, 202 E. Wooster St., Navarre, Ohio 44662. Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248