|
|
Julie A. Christ 1926-2019
Age 93 of North Canton, Ohio passed away on Monday June 17, 2019 at the Laurels of Massillon. She was born on June 16, 1926 in Canton to the late John and Susie (Heidi) Kadus. Julie was a 1944 graduate of Timken Vocational High School. After graduation, she was a hairdresser for eight years prior to her marriage. She was a member of the former Bethel Lutheran Church in Canton, and currently a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Canton. Julie was an avid baker and enjoyed crafting.
In addition to her parents, Julie is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Christ, in 1981; sisters, Sue Ward and Mary David; brothers, Andrew, John, and James Sr. Kadus. She is survived by her daughter, Valane (Ed) Messerly of North Canton; granddaughter, Abigail Messerly of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (2551 55th St NE, Canton, OH 44721) with Pastor Mark Williams officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions in Julie's memory may be made to (262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105) or the (23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300 Beachwood, OH 44122). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on June 19, 2019