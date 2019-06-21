Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
2551 55th St NE
Canton, OH
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
2551 55th St NE
Canton, OH
JULIE A. CHRIST


1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
JULIE A. CHRIST Obituary
Julie A. Christ

A memorial service will be held (TOMORROW) Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (2551 55th St NE, Canton, OH 44721) with Pastor Mark Williams officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions in Julie's memory may be made to (262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105) or the (23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300 Beachwood, OH 44122). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on June 21, 2019
