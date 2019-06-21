|
Julie A. Christ
A memorial service will be held (TOMORROW) Saturday June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church (2551 55th St NE, Canton, OH 44721) with Pastor Mark Williams officiating. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial contributions in Julie's memory may be made to (262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105) or the (23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300 Beachwood, OH 44122). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on June 21, 2019
