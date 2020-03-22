|
|
Sister Julie Demchak, H.M.,
formerly Sr. Pauletta
89, died March 17, 2020 at Villa Maria Community Center, Villa Maria, PA. Originally from Canton, she graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1949 and entered the Sisters of the Humility of Mary in 1950 from St. Paul parish, Canton. She professed her perpetual vows in 1955. She ministered as a teacher, principal and outreach volunteer in the Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Youngstown dioceses over 45 years, including St. Barbara, Massillon and various location in Stark County.
The daughter of the late Stephen and Theresa (Buro) Demchak, and sister of the late Michael, John Paul "Joner" and Anne Marie Demchak, Jo Luther and Mary Schumacher, she is survived by several nieces and nephews and their families; and her sisters in the Humility of Mary Congregation with whom she shared her life for 70 years.
Sr. Julie was a kind and loving sister of the Humility of Mary whose life readily suggests that these hard times offer the opportunity to extend love and compassion to others. While we stay home and practice social distancing, we can phone a friend or family member to offer words of love and compassion and even a virtual hug; or check on senior citizens especially those who live alone; or drop off a meal for someone. Let us also join in prayer asking God's loving kindness for the needs of the world. "The Lord is kind and merciful." Psalm 103
Due to the current situation regarding gatherings in church, her burial has taken place in the Sisters' Cemetery at Villa Maria. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Humility of Mary, Development Office, PO Box 534, Villa Maria PA 16155. Arrangements by McCauley Funeral Home - Youngstown, 330-565-8228
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020