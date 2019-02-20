Home

Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Bible Church
Randolph, OH
JULIE (WENGER) JONES


JULIE (WENGER) JONES


1976 - 2019
JULIE (WENGER) JONES Obituary
Julie Jones (Wenger)

Julie Ann Jones (Wenger) passed away peacefully on

February 16, 2019, at the age of 42 after suffering from brain cancer. She was surrounded by her children and family. Julie is survived by her husband, Steven Jones;(Gary and Judy Jones), children, Tylor, Elizabeth and Emily Jones; grandson, Landon Young; parents; Jim and Connie Wenger;

siblings, James (Julie) Wenger, Jason Wenger and Caitlin

(Andrew) Tomlinson.

Julie was born on November 18, 1976, in Middlebranch, Ohio. Julie and Steven cherished 23 years of marriage together. Julie grew up competing in 4-H, had a passion for agriculture, and enjoyed watching and helping her children raise their market animals and show their horses. Julie worked in the medical field and loved serving and helping others.

Julie's wishes were to have her body be donated for research and education at the Northeast Ohio Medical University. A memorial service is scheduled for Friday, February 22, at 11:00 A.M., at Friendship Bible Church in Randolph, Ohio. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Julie's life. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be sent to the Stark County Jr. Fair, in care of Caitlin Tomlinson, 915 Clarendon Ave NW, Canton, Ohio, 44708, or to the Julie Jones Memorial GoFundMe Website. Donations will be delivered to the Stark County Jr. Fair in memory of Julie to support the youth agricultural program.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2019
