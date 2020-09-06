1/1
Juliette Marie (Gauthier) Conrad
1928 - 2020
Juliette Marie (Gauthier) Conrad

joined the angels on Wednesday, September 1 , 2020. Juliette was born on November 24, 1928 in Astorville, Ontario, Canada to Joseph and Yvonne (OuIette) Gauthier. A resident of Alliance for most of her life, she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maximo. Mrs. Conrad was a beautician for many years in Alliance, operating Juliette's Beauty Chateau with her daughter. Juliette enjoyed her garden, trips to Canada to see her large family, music (especially Elvis), baking, and we all remember her wonderful pies and cookies, shopping at Big Lots, watching the Browns, but most of all loved being with her large, wonderful family.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn (Edward) Voytko of Alliance; her son, Rodney (Elisha) of Canton; her five grandchildren, Mark, Renee, Todd, Annette and Samuel; seven great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Arlene Gauthier of North Bay, Ontario; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant child, Theresa Conradl; her husband, Mervin Conrad; her son, Daniel Conrad; her parents; and nine adult brothers and sisters, Ernest, Alec, Leo, Eugene, Romeo, Louis, Jane, Rita, and Lucy.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maximo. Her Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am with Rev. Joseph Ruggieri as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Maximo. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Maximo PO Box 219, Maximo, OH 44650. You are invited to view Juliette's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.

Published in The Repository on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home
1000 S. Union Ave
Alliance, OH 44601
330-823-2159
