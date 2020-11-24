Julius M. Kennedy Jr.age 62 of East Canton, Ohio passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. He was born on Aug. 29, 1958 in Aliquippa, Pa., to the late Julius Sr. and Audrey (Hurless) Kennedy. Julius was a longtime employee of Convoy Inc. as a production supervisor.He is preceded in death by his sisters, Lou Mayle and Debbie Kennedy, and a brother, Tim Kennedy. He is survived by his brother, Jeff (Barb) Kennedy, and sister, Pam (Billy) Mayle.Per his wishes, Julius will be cremated. Due to Covid-19, there will be no services or visitation. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home 330-452-4041.