Julius Myricks, Jr.
Julius Myricks, Jr. was born on January 14, 1939 and was called to glory on December 26, 2019 after a battle with a long illness. His devotion to his family and his belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace. Julius was one of eight children, born to the late Julius Myricks, Sr. and Esther Myricks, in Massillon, Ohio. Julius Jr. graduated from Washington High School. He was blessed with a large and loving family and raised five children and a nephew Nathaniel Myricks with patience, discipline, and humility. He was a faithful and dedicated member of the St. James A.M.E. Zion Church. He was an avid supporter of the Men's Chorus. He was employed at the Superior Meat Packing and Washington High School until he retired. He united in, holy matrimony to Laura Scott and they shared 40 years of wedding bless. Julius was a member of the Elign's, The Golden Teardrops, The Tailor-Made Classics Group, and Bobby and the Bengals. He enjoyed bowling, singing and listening to music. He also loved traveling with his wife and especially going on cruises.
He is preceded in death by his parents Julius Myricks Sr. and Esther Myricks, son: Christopher Eric Myricks, brother: Ronald Lee Myricks. Julius lived a life that cannot die but will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew and loved him. Julius leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Laura Scott Myricks, brother Alphonso (Ruth) Myricks, Jerome Myricks, sisters: Beatrice (Anthony) Mitchell, Juanita Miller, Montez Myricks, Janice Myricks, children: Deborah Kay Staples (Collin), Julius Todd Myricks, Deeneen Renee Jelks, Mia Michelle Craig, and three children that came with his heart, Linda Scott, Cheryl Houser, and Laura Scott; 17 grandchildren, a host of great and great-great grandchildren, host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends from 10 am to 11 am on Thursday, January 2nd at St. James AME Zion Church in Massillon. A Going Home Celebration will follow at 11 a.m. at the church and final resting place will be Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.
