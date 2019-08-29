|
|
June Ann Toalston
Of Kensington, Ohio, loving wife, mother and devoted friend, passed away at the young age of 67. June was born on June 6, 1952 in Dover, Ohio to John and Nellie (Bauer) Brown. She married the love of her life, Roy Kenneth Toalston on September 9, 1968 and they raised their son, John Eric Toalston. June's genuine passion is her love and kindness for people. This is demonstrated throughout her life with caring for friends, family and strangers. This caring service heart carried her to the in-home caregiving role where she helped numerous people on their journey to recover or final peace as a private in home hospice caregiver. Her heart is so large she always has room to help. She also Co-Owned Chips Away, with her son for many years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Roy Kenneth Toalston; the love her life, her son, John Eric (Chris) Toalston of Florida; sister-in-law, Kathy (Greg) Loudon; brothers-in-law, Larry (Linda) Toalston, Carl (Fiancé Abby) Toalston; nieces, Kallie and Karli Loudon; nephews, Blain, Justin and Eric Toalston; parents-in-law, John and Evelyn Toalston; and many extended family members. Lifelong special friends, Julie King and Kelly Klitz. Her beloved fur babies, Anna, "The Chili Peppers-Sophie and Chloe" and "The Pugs-Mattie and Sandy." A special mention to Dreama Bigley, her friend and in-home caregiver. June is preceded in death by her parents, John (Jack) & Nellie (Bauer) Brown; sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline and John Seevers; twin brother, James Brown; niece and nephew Jonell and Mikey Seevers.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Minerva First Christian Church with Pastor Dale Roberts and John Brown officiating. Burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday, 6-8 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be ASPCA https://www.aspca.org/ or 1(800) 628-0028. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Aug. 29, 2019