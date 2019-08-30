Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
June Toalston
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Minerva First Christian Church
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in the Minerva First Christian Church with Pastor Dale Roberts and John Brown officiating. Burial will be in the East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday, 6-8 p.m. at the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be ASPCA https://www.aspca.org/ or 1(800) 628-0028. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2019
