June B. Hanna
90, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Rose Lane Health Center. She was born in Canton on December 11, 1928 to the late Joseph and Laura Filliez. June was a member of Waco Epworth United Methodist Church and will be deeply missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Bernard F. Hanna on August 20, 1997; brothers, Harold and James Filliez; and sister, Betty
Greenfield. "Together Again"
She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Raymond and Beverly Hanna of Canton; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Ken King of Canton; grandchildren: Michael Hanna, Crystal King, Vanessa King and Rhonda Kidd; and great grandchildren: Brandon, Bryson and Sarah Davis and Jonathon Stayer.
Funeral services will be Monday at 10 a.m., at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, with Pastor Dan Edwards officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2019