June Butler
age 86, of Perry Twp. passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. June was a graduate of
Walnut Creek High School in Holmes County and a 1954 graduate of Aultman
Nursing School. She worked her entire life as a registered nurse first at Aultman Hospital and then at Canton Urology. She volunteered countless hours following
retirement at The Sharon Lane Center at Aultman Hospital, the Bloodmobile and her church. June was a member of Perry Christian Church and the Friendship Sunday School class. She taught us, by example, to be kind, loving and to serve others.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Butler; her father, mother and brother. Surviving are her children, Mike Butler of Longmont, Colo., Pam (Kirby) Hartman of Massillon, and Becky (Mark) Baker of Aurora; her grandchildren, Megan Butler of Dallas,Texas, Melissa Butler (Luke) of London, England, Michelle Butler (Carlos) of Puebla, Mexico, Amy (Roland) Kafuuma of Denver, Colo., Ali Butler of Denver, Colo., JR (Marijana) Jacoby of Canton, Jaime (Wayne) Nonnamaker of Massillon, and Jen (Ray) Minotas of Willoughby; 13 great-grandchildren; her sister, Joan Badertscher (Darryl) of Dover; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Hostetler of Canton; and daughter-in-law, Julie Butler of Melbourne Beach, Fla.
A celebration of life will take place at Canton Christian Home on Friday May 31, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Craig Ott officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service on Friday. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Canton Christian Home or Aultman Hospice.
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2019