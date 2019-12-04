|
June Doloris (Radtka) Cramer
90, of Coshocton, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. June was born in Massillon on December 22, 1928 to the late Walter and Josephine (Reese) Radtka. She worked as a secretary for G.E. for 22 years until she retired in 1989. On May 1, 1948, she married her husband of 60 years, Mervin Eugene Cramer, who preceded her in death in December of 2008. She was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She was a strong woman who was very family-oriented and a good cook. She enjoyed spending her time sewing, crocheting, and quilting. June also taught quilting classes at her church.
June is survived by her sons, David and Ron Cramer; four grandchildren: Staci (Jake) Thompson, Allison Cramer, Brian (Kristie) Cramer, and Kathy (Jeff) Jordan; and four great-grandchildren: Will Jordan, Barbara Jordan, August Anthony Cramer, and Kinsley Thompson. Along with her husband and parents, June is preceded in death by her son, Rick Cramer.
Funeral Services for June will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bryan Kittner officiating. Calling hours will be held at the church prior to services from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in June's name to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. An online memorial can be viewed at: www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
Given-Dawson-Paisley, 740-622-1711
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019