June E. Brown
In the early morning hours of October 24, 2020, peacefully and surrounded by family, June E. Brown, 97, passed away at Altercare of Hartville. She was born in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania on February 21, 1923, daughter of the late Harry and Mary Richie English and one of 13 children blessing the English home. A Uniontown resident most of her life, she was a homemaker, who made home a haven for her husband and children. She was a Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star and enjoyed bowling on several teams, where she attained many trophies. She also attended the Chapel of Faith Church, when possible.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Brown; son, Roger Brown; grandson, Daniel Schen; and 11 siblings. Finding comfort in the memories shared with June are those who survive; children, Larry (Lora) Brown of Green, Susan (Charles) Yohey of Mifflinville, Pennsylvania, Becky (Mike) Schen of Cincinnati; brother, Larue English of Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Amy, Mary Beth, Jeffrey, Shelley, Bethany, Michael, Judith, Brian, Robert, Kristina; and numerous great-grandchildren.
The family will receive guests on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, followed by a Memorial Service, Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Ave., NW, Uniontown. Pastor Tim Boucher will officiate. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio, where she will be next to her husband, together again. Assisting the family and June's care was entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown, Ohio. Those wishing to send their prayers, express their sympathies, and share memories, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com
.
Hecker-Patron, 330-699-2600