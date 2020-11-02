1/
June E. Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June E. Brown

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, followed by a Memorial Service, Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Ave., NW, Uniontown. Pastor Tim Boucher will officiate. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio, where she will be next to her husband, together again. Assisting the family and June's care was entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown, Ohio. Those wishing to send their prayers, express their sympathies, and share memories, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.

Hecker-Patron,

330-699-2600

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved