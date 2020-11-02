Or Copy this URL to Share

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm, followed by a Memorial Service, Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Ave., NW, Uniontown. Pastor Tim Boucher will officiate. Interment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio, where she will be next to her husband, together again. Assisting the family and June's care was entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown, Ohio. Those wishing to send their prayers, express their sympathies, and share memories, please visit:



Hecker-Patron,



330-699-2600

