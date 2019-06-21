|
June Emily (Elek) Holmes
96, left earth to live with her Lord on June 15, 2019. A lifelong resident of Canton, June was the daughter of Elmer and Emily Elek. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved husband of 65 years, Lee "Rusty" Holmes. June is survived by her three sons, Marshall (Donna) Holmes, Bradley (Gayle) Holmes and Grant Holmes; grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, David, Collin and Aaron Holmes; granddaughter, Paula Calhoun; great-grandchildren, Camden Holmes, Carter and Cameron Calhoun, and Chase Holmes; sister, Vivian Keller; four nieces; and dear friend, Anna Rolls.
June was a charter member and longtime Sunday School teacher at Perry Christian Church. She and Rusty were active members of the Stark County Cabin Cruiser Club and Avion International Travelcade Club. They enjoyed RVing through ten provinces in Canada and every state in the USA except Hawaii.
Calling hours will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44721 and Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Perry Christian Church, 139 Perry Dr. Canton, Ohio 44708 or Canton Christian Home, 2550 Cleveland Ave. NW Canton, Ohio 44709. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on June 21, 2019