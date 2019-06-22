|
|
|
June Emily
(Elek) Holmes
Calling hours will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44721 and Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Perry Christian Church, 139 Perry Dr. Canton, Ohio 44708 or Canton Christian Home, 2550 Cleveland Ave. NW Canton, Ohio 44709. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 22, 2019
