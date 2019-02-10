|
|
June L. Biddle 1923-2019
95, of Canton passed away on February 4, 2019. June was born in Canton, Ohio on June 13, 1923 to the late Otis and Louisa Griffin. She was a graduate of Lehman High School class of 1941 and was an excellent homemaker.
Preceded in death by her husband, Maurice R. Biddle; son, David Biddle; sisters, Betty Jane Tillis, Minnie Colley and Norma Hurst. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Margaret Biddle, Jim Biddle, Beth Hull, Karen Petrarca, Kelly Cook, Mike Biddle, Bob Biddle, Sandy Tillis, Bobbi Bailey and Joe Mathews; many great nieces and great nephews.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place, private family memorial service at a later date. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2019