June Lamp
96, of Massillon, our much loved mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great grandma passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, June 30, 2019. Born in Bellaire, Ohio, March 7, 1923, a daughter to the late Sherman and Betty Banfield, June was a homemaker and an area resident for most of her adult life. She had been a faithful and active member of the Massillon Church of Christ and enjoyed the company of her faith community as an extension of her own growing family who she truly cherished.
Predeceased by her parents; her husband, Vernon D. Lamp; her son, Terry W. Lamp; twin granddaughters and 6 brothers and sisters; June is survived by her daughters, Sandi (Tom) Lewis, of Elloree, SC, Linda (John) Tybuszewski, of Jacksonville, FL and Becky (Sam) Huston, of West Columbia, SC; her daughter-in-law, Mrs. Pat Lamp, of Jackson Twp; 9 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and 24 great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Paul Banfield, of Orlando, FL; brothers-in-law, Bob (Jo) and Dan (Rachel) Lamp; sisters-in-law, Helene and Shirley Lamp, all of the area and several nieces, nephews and treasured friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. June's grandson, Pastor Kevin Huston will officiate and burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family will receive condolences this evening, Tuesday, July 2, from 6-8:00 P.M. in the funeral home.
(330) 833-4193
Published in The Repository on July 2, 2019