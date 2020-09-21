1/1
June Schmidt Underwood
1928 - 2020
June Schmidt Underwood

91, of Canton, passed away peacefully at home on September 19, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio on October 9, 1928. June was a graduate of Timken High School and attended classes at The University of Akron. June was married to Dr. John (Jack) Underwood on October 16, 1948. They enjoyed 59 years together, raising a family, traveling, and experiencing life's journeys along the way. June was Past President of North Canton Junior Woman's Club where she chaired and served on various committees and was recognized as a Club Woman of the Year. In addition, she was a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Girl Scout Troop Leader. The Girl Scouts awarded June the Thank You badge in recognition of her commitment and leadership. Her volunteer service included St. Paul's Catholic Church and school, as well as work with a local hospice organization. June embraced an active life style. She took pride in her synchronized swimming, golf game, and needlework. She was an avid bridge player and also enjoyed playing cards with friends through the years. Travels with Jack stateside and abroad, by car, or camper, and Underwood family vacations provided favorite memories and stories. June's love, friendship, wit, and wisdom were cherished and will be missed by all. She treasured retelling the story of meeting Jack at a high school dance and their ensuing love story. And now, the dance continues.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents Oscar and Mary Elizabeth Schmidt; brother William Schmidt; and half-sister, Florence. June is survived by her children Daniel (Linda) Underwood, James (Pamela) Underwood, Susan Chillemi (Christopher), Michael (Denise) Underwood, and John (Karel) Underwood. Two brothers, Frederick Schmidt and Edward Schmidt, eleven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Calling hours for June will be held at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Father Matthew Zwilling officiating. Burial will follow at North Lawn Cemetery. An online memorial can be viewed at www.karlofh.com.


Published in The Repository on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
SEP
24
Burial
North Lawn Cemetery
