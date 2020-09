June Schmidt UnderwoodCalling hours for June will be held at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Father Matthew Zwilling officiating. Burial will follow at North Lawn Cemetery. An online memorial can be viewed at www.karlofh.com