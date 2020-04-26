|
Junior Laverne Werstler
age 90, of North Canton, went to be with the Lord on April 22. Junior was born to Artimus and Mabel (Goodenberger) Werstler on December 16, 1929. He married the love of his life, Etheleen Hardy, on August 4, 1951. They were married 68 years. Junior worked as a machinist at the Timken Company for 39 years. In his spare time, he made musical instruments including violins, violas, cellos and dulcimers. He loved playing the guitar, dulcimer, and mandolin. He was a member of Grace Brethren Church in Canton.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Gary and Chet; sister, Doris Hardy; daughter, Janet Melick, and daughter-in-law, Barb Werstler. He is survived by his wife; daughters, Rhonda (Terry) Andreas and Faye (Edward) Rowlance, son Stanley; son-in-law, Todd Melick; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Due to the current pandemic, no visitation or funeral service is planned at this time. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020