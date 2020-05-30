Justin J. Woods
Age 23, Tuesday, May 26,2020, we lost Justin James Woods. Heaven took him when we were not ready to say goodbye. Justin was always the light in the room, the laughter on a bad day, and the love on our worst days. Most importantly Justin was a son, brother, boyfriend, nephew, grandson, uncle and friend to all.
He leaves behind his greatest loves, mother, Allyson Stoneking; his father, Walter Joe Woods, Sr.; two brothers, Walter Joe "JJ" Woods II and Jordan Woods; sister, Haylee Thorpe; two nephews, Teddy and Phoenix Woods; girlfriend, Jordan Weber; grandmother, Janice Woods; grandfather, John Brindus; step-father, Marty Stoneking; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends. Justin was someone unforgettable, it took meeting him once to realize the beautiful gift he had of being the most loved one in the room. Justin was taken away too soon but will always be remembered for his bright smile, his contagious laugh, his warming sense of humor, and his acceptance of all. His love had no limits and he will never be forgotten for all the beautiful traits he possessed. God took him too soon, but we try to find comfort in knowing that we have a lifelong guardian angel watching over us. Justin was a 2015 graduate of Massillon Washington High School. He was an outdoors man, he enjoyed fishing, riding four wheelers, grilling out with friends, and having the most meaningful talks by campfires. He was a loyal friend and companion to all he crossed paths with, and that is what is to be held onto. We love you Justin James Woods. Life will not be the same without you, but we are all thankful for the time spent with you and know that we now have the most beautiful angel watching over us from heaven.
A gathering to celebrate Justin's life will be Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2-6 p.m., at 10547 Manchester Ave. S.W., Beach City, OH 44608. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on May 30, 2020.