Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Massillon Church of Christ
915 State Ave NE
Massillon, OH
K. ESTELEEN CRUM PAULI


1927 - 2019
K. ESTELEEN CRUM PAULI Obituary
K. Esteleen (Crum) Pauli

Age 91, of Massillon passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. Born December 31, 1927 in Martins Ferry, OH to the late William and Sarah (Wickham) Baker. She was a life resident of the Stark County area. Esteleen had been a preschool administrator for 20 years in the Canton and Navarre areas. She was a member of the Massillon Church of Christ, Stepping Stones for Ohio Valley University, Massillon Senior Center and had served as a girl scout leader and camp director at High Mill Park in Massillon for 20 years. Preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Crum in 1985; second husband, Ralph Pauli in 2007; three brothers and one sister.

She is survived by five daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Roger Blue, Pam and Larry Eutsey, Renae and Doug Eminger, Tracie Tagarelli, Melanie and Steve Stebler; two sons and daughters-in-law, Keith and Jacque Crum, Chris and Jill Crum; 17 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Wilbur and Jean Baker; one sister, Maycel Johnson; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am in Massillon Church of Christ, 915 State Ave NE, Massillon, OH 44646, with Rick Kelley and Glenn Hawkins officiating. Interment in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call Friday from 6 – 8 pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. in Canton.

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019
