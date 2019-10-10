Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Massillon Church of Christ
915 State Ave NE
Massillon, OH
K. ESTELEEN CRUM PAULI

K. ESTELEEN CRUM PAULI
K. Esteleen (Crum) Pauli

Funeral services will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Massillon Church of Christ, 915 State Ave NE, Massillon, OH 44646, with Rick Kelley and Glenn Hawkins officiating. Interment in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

Friends may call Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. in Canton, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2019
