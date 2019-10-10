|
K. Esteleen (Crum) Pauli
Funeral services will be Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Massillon Church of Christ, 915 State Ave NE, Massillon, OH 44646, with Rick Kelley and Glenn Hawkins officiating. Interment in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.
Friends may call Friday from 6 – 8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. in Canton, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2019