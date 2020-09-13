Kai Lichtage 94, of Canton, passed away on September 5, 2020. Born in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 21, 1926, he completed a machinist apprenticeship at Burmeister and Wain shipyard and earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from Copenhagen Technical College. He then served in the Royal Danish Marine and worked for Maersk Shipping as crew on an oil tanker.He was married to his wife of 69 years on May 25, 1951. They immigrated to Canton in 1954 and became US citizens in 1961. He worked for the Timken Company until his retirement in 1991. He also taught statistics at Stark State College for many years and was a member of the American Society for Quality. Kai loved sailing from an early age. He was a member of Edgewater Yacht Club where he spent many summers boating on Lake Erie and belonged to the Cleveland Sail and Power Squadron where he studied navigation. He is survived by his wife, Inger (Larsen), two sons Morten and Thomas, and two grand children, Erik and Kirsten.No service or calling hours are planned.Schneeberger, 330-456-8237