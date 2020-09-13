1/1
KAI LICHT
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KAI's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kai Licht

age 94, of Canton, passed away on September 5, 2020. Born in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 21, 1926, he completed a machinist apprenticeship at Burmeister and Wain shipyard and earned a Mechanical Engineering degree from Copenhagen Technical College. He then served in the Royal Danish Marine and worked for Maersk Shipping as crew on an oil tanker.

He was married to his wife of 69 years on May 25, 1951. They immigrated to Canton in 1954 and became US citizens in 1961. He worked for the Timken Company until his retirement in 1991. He also taught statistics at Stark State College for many years and was a member of the American Society for Quality. Kai loved sailing from an early age. He was a member of Edgewater Yacht Club where he spent many summers boating on Lake Erie and belonged to the Cleveland Sail and Power Squadron where he studied navigation. He is survived by his wife, Inger (Larsen), two sons Morten and Thomas, and two grand children, Erik and Kirsten.

No service or calling hours are planned.

www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger, 330-456-8237

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schneeberger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 12, 2020
Extending our deepest sympathy to Kai's wife, Ingrid, and family. Christina (formerly Kambrick) went to Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Canton when she met Kai and Ingrid. Christina worked at Hercules Engines when she got to know him better in ASQC (Quality Control organization). Then he got to know us as a couple, when we worked with him at The Timken Company. We respected him because he was kind, loved his profession, and gave 100% to whatever he was involved with. May he Rest In Peace. From: Randy and Christina Toney
Randolph Toney
Coworker
September 12, 2020
Tom and Mort... so sorry to learn of your Dad’s passing...deepest sympathy to your entire family.
Tom Bonifant
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved