Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
1800 Steese Rd.
Uniontown, OH
Kaitlyn Marie Eckelberry


1996 - 2020
Kaitlyn Marie Eckelberry Obituary
Kaitlyn Marie Eckelberry

On Saturday, February 22, 2020, we lost our Kaitlyn Marie Eckelberry. Heaven took her, and we weren't ready to say goodbye. She was our laughter, our entertainer, and a piece to our beautiful puzzle that will never be the same. Most importantly, she was an incredible daughter, sister, girlfriend, granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend to all.

She leaves behind her parents, Lori and Jim Eckelberry, her greatest loves, cheerleaders, and supporters; her sisters, Kristina and Kortney who completed the perfect trio of daughters and best friends with beauty and grace; Kane Elliot, the love of her life that didn't get to finish the end of their perfect love story; grandparents, Bob and Patricia Drapcho, Sandy Beiter and Joe Hanood; but we find comfort that her grandfather, Donnie and her dog, Honey and guinea pig, Scooby, are holding her tight in Heaven. Her aunts, uncles, cousins and crazy amount of friends are at a loss and missing our Katie to the point where it's hard to breathe.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St, Akron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685. Cremation will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to , 6060 Rockside Woods Blvd N #315, Independence, OH 44131.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2020
