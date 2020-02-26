|
Kaitlyn Marie
Eckelberry
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St, Akron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685. Cremation will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to , 6060 Rockside Woods Blvd N #315, Independence, OH 44131.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2020