Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
1800 Steese Rd.
Uniontown, OH
Kaitlyn Marie Eckelberry

Kaitlyn Marie Eckelberry Obituary
Kaitlyn Marie

Eckelberry

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St, Akron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd., Uniontown OH 44685. Cremation will follow the services. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to , 6060 Rockside Woods Blvd N #315, Independence, OH 44131.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2020
