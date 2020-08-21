Kaleigh King



11/26/00 - 08/17/20



Kaleigh Rae King. Kaleigh went home to be with Jesus on August 17, 2020. There are not enough words to describe her contagious laugh and outgoing, fun-loving personality. She loved and is loved. She was a 2019 graduate of Uniontown Lake high school. She was a third grade Sunday school teacher at Newpointe Community Church in Canton, Ohio, where she attended with her family. She was employed at Gervasi Crush House Restaurant.



She is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, an aunt, many great aunts and uncles; and the baby within her womb. She is survived by both of her parents, Tim and Stacy King; her brother, Kyler (Kourtney) King; niece, Rylan King; and nephew, Charlie King; Best friend and sister, McKala (Stephen) Jackson; many close aunts, uncles, cousins, and too many close friends to count.



Calling hours will be held on Saturday, August 22nd., at NewPointe Community Church (NPCC) Canton campus from 3:30 - 5:30 and 6-8 p.m. A home going celebration service will be held at 1 o'clock on the following day at NPCC. If you choose, in lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Whispering Grace horse ministries or NewPointe Community Church or Eva Pregnancy Center. The Homegoing Celebration will be live on Stacy King's Facebook.



