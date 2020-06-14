Karen was my sister (Marilyn Millard
Rhodes' good friend growing up in Waverly. I, as the younger sister was always tagging along with those two when they let me. Karen was certainly a part of our family. Like the time she came to our house and was upset that she wasn't given a nickname (our family all had nicknames), so our older brother Jeff said your name is "Kid Conroy", and that's what she was called from that day forward. I think she was happy with that.
Condolences to your family. She left us too young
Lynne (Millard) Scheiderer
Karen A. Motsay (nee Conroy)
age 71, beloved wife of 47 years to John M.; loving mother of Emily Welly (Nicholas) and Brian; grandmother of Piper, Reagan and Caroline Welly; daughter of the late Pauline (nee Geffert) and Francis X. Conroy; aunt and great-aunt of many. Passed away unexpectedly June 11, 2020. Memorial Mass Wednesday, June 17, The Church of St. Clarence (30106 Lorain Rd., North Olmsted) at 10 A.M. Friends may call at CHAMBERS FUNERAL HOME of NORTH OLMSTED, 29150 LORAIN RD. AT STEARNS RD., TUESDAY, 2-4 AND 6-8 P.M. WHERE SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED AND FACEMASKS ARE ENCOURAGED. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or University Hospitals of Cleveland, 11100 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, OH 44106. For full obituary, online condolences, and further visitation instructions, please visit www.chambersfuneral.com
Chambers, 216-251-6566
Published in The Repository on Jun. 14, 2020.