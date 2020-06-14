Karen was my sister (Marilyn Millard

Rhodes' good friend growing up in Waverly. I, as the younger sister was always tagging along with those two when they let me. Karen was certainly a part of our family. Like the time she came to our house and was upset that she wasn't given a nickname (our family all had nicknames), so our older brother Jeff said your name is "Kid Conroy", and that's what she was called from that day forward. I think she was happy with that.





Condolences to your family. She left us too young



Lynne (Millard) Scheiderer

Friend