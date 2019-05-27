Karen Ann Fisher (Dean)



71. Karen was born July 30, 1947 in Cambridge, Ohio to the late George E. Jr. and Pauline B. Dean (Valochik) and entered into life eternal on May 24, 2019. Karen graduated from Lake High School in 1965 and worked at the Monarch Rubber Company before dedicating herself to a career as a loving wife and mother. She later returned to the workforce and retired from Signa Stortech. She was a faithful member of St. John Lutheran Church, Massillon where she was an active member of The Martha Society. Karen's strongest asset was her desire and ability to share of herself, thinking always of others first. Karen had a true flair for decorating and loved to entertain and spend time with family and friends. One of her favorite adventures was antiquing and bargain hunting with her best friend and husband, Dave.



Karen will be dearly missed by her husband of 51 years,



David; and son, Jason (Amanda); and granddaughter, Emma Rose. Karen is also survived by daughter, Sonya (Eric) Moesle and grandchildren, Kyle, Carmen & Corinna; and Bridget Confalone, fiancé of George E. Dean III; Sisters Mary (Dan) Long and Georgia (Jim) Leggett and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her Brother George E. Dean III & very special Uncle Johnnie.



A funeral for Karen will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1900 Wales



Rd. N.E., Massillon, OH 44646 with Pastor Telloni officiating. Calling hours will began at 10 a.m. at the church until the time of the service. Final resting place will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository from May 27 to May 28, 2019