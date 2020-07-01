Karen Dorman Marek
On June 27, 2020, Dr. Karen Dorman Marek passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side in Scottsdale, AZ. She was 65 years old. Karen was a compassionate spirit whose passion was caring for others. She was a 1973 Washington High School graduate. She received a diploma from the Idabelle Firestone School of Nursing and while working, earned BSN, and MSN degrees from the University of Akron, and an MBA and PhD from the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee. At the time of her passing, she was the Bernita 'B' Steffl Professor of Geriatric Nursing in the College of Nursing and Health Innovation at Arizona State University. Her research focused on community-based care models for aging adults. She was a proud feminist and advocated and marched for equality and healthcare for all. Karen adored being outside and would often be found on her paddleboard or biking the Oak Leaf Trail. She loved to hike and explore the outdoors with her daughters and grandchildren.
Karen is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gerald; her three daughters: Heather of Phoenix, AZ, Laurel of St. Francis, WI, Anne of Dunedin, New Zealand; six grandchildren; brother, Bill Dorman of Massillon; and two rescue kitties.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to Urban Cat Coalition https://www.urbancats.org/donate A celebration of Life will be held in Milwaukee at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.