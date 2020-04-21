Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen E. Schneider


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen E. Schneider Obituary
Karen E. Schneider

age 73, of Canton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio on November 24, 1946 to the late John Wesley and Marie (Wagner) Dunning. Karen was a graduate of Jackson High School, class of 1964, and from Aultman School of Nursing. She served as an RN in the US Navy from 1968-1970, and continued her nursing career working in the ICU at Aultman Hospital. Karen was a member of McDonaldsville St. Paul United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her sisters, Marylee Steinke, of Raleigh, NC, Ann Dunning, of Chardon, OH, and Jill (William) Gault of Bethlehem, PA; nephews, Gus, Jim, and Paul Steinke, and Jonathan and James Gault.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, no visitation or ceremonies are planned at this time. A Celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Purple Heart Donations or Canton Veterans.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -