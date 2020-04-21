|
Karen E. Schneider
age 73, of Canton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio on November 24, 1946 to the late John Wesley and Marie (Wagner) Dunning. Karen was a graduate of Jackson High School, class of 1964, and from Aultman School of Nursing. She served as an RN in the US Navy from 1968-1970, and continued her nursing career working in the ICU at Aultman Hospital. Karen was a member of McDonaldsville St. Paul United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sisters, Marylee Steinke, of Raleigh, NC, Ann Dunning, of Chardon, OH, and Jill (William) Gault of Bethlehem, PA; nephews, Gus, Jim, and Paul Steinke, and Jonathan and James Gault.
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, no visitation or ceremonies are planned at this time. A Celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Purple Heart Donations or Canton Veterans.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2020