Karen J. Burgett
On Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, Karen J. Burgett of Lakeville, Ohio passed away at the age of 76 after a short illness. Karen was born June 25, 1943 in Lima, Ohio and graduated from Lima High School in 1961. She worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield in both Toledo and Canton, Ohio, but truly embraced her job at the Estee Lauder counter at Freedlander's in Wooster. Karen was a wonderful baker, a talented artist and loved to craft. She combined all those talents to enter and win numerous blue ribbons and Best of Show ribbons over the last twenty years at Holmes County and Loudonville fairs. She was member of the Shreve chapter of Eastern Star and served as the worthy matron many times in the 1990s. Karen was a long-time member of the Nashville Methodist Church where she found great comfort in the loving community it provided and always spoke about how much joy the cooking and camaraderie of the Lunch Bunch brought to her in recent years.
Survivors include one daughter, Dawn (Dustin) Barnes of Loudonville from her first marriage to Glenn F. Sperry, Jr., as well as two step sons, Rick (Teresa) Burgett of Millersburg and Dan (Jennifer) Burgett of Glenmont from her second marriage to Paul D. Burgett. Survivors also include two grandsons, Drew and Drake Barnes as well as step grandsons Chris Walton and Kyle, Kurtis, Bryce, and Brant Burgett. She is survived by her sister, Patricia "Tish" (Thomas) Boost and niece, Erin (Joseph) Pizzi, all of Upper Michigan. Karen is also survived by her special friend, John Bridenthal. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Layland; her mother, Lenore Cole; her second husband, Paul Burgett and a step granddaughter, Erin Walton.
Calling hours will be held at Alexander Funeral Home in Millersburg on Monday, Dec. 2nd, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Nashville Methodist Church with a dinner following in the fellowship hall of the church. The family wants to thank the wonderful staff of Colonial Manor and Hospice of North Central for their loving care.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2019