1/1
Karen J. Kuligowski
1942 - 2020
Karen J. Kuligowski

age 77, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born in Scio, Ohio to Wade and Leila McKinney on October 17, 1942. She spent her life building a loving home for her family and will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leon Kuligowski; son, Craig Kehner; and brother-in-law, Benjamin Crall.

Karen is survived by her children, Wade (Mary) Kehner, Kimberly (Scott) Cameron, Dorene (Don) Suminski, Mark Kehner; twelve grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Michelle Crall, Jill (Gary) Henry; best friend, Norvella Leatherman; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In following Karen's wishes she will be cremated and there will be a memorial service at a later date. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 14, 2020.
