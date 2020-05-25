Karen Jones - caring & beloved
Karen Anderson Jones, 78, passed away peacefully to the Lord on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Aultman Hospital. She was the beloved spouse of 58 years of David E. Jones and much-loved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Born October 29, 1941, in Mercer County, PA, to Orville D. Anderson ("O.D.") and Dorotha ("Dot") Elder Anderson. Her childhood was spent alongside her younger siblings Lyle (Susan) Anderson of Jamestown, PA; Sue Ann (Darrell) Nicklin of Greenville, PA; and Douglas (Lori) Anderson of Mercer, PA. As the oldest child in a busy, entrepreneurial family, Karen learned to be responsible and caring at a young age answering phones and cleaning buses in the family bus business (founded by her parents), Anderson Coach and Tour in Greenville, PA. Karen attended Greenville public schools where she cultivated strong, life-long friends. During her youth, she went through the stations of International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, ultimately serving as Worthy Advisor alongside her mother who served as Worthy Matron. She played in the Greenville Girls Athletic Association and her senior class was the first class to graduate from the Greenville High School complex in 1959.
Karen met the love of her life David E. Jones in 1961 while studying at Mount Union University in Alliance, Ohio, and they married in June 1962. She graduated with a bachelor's in history. Despite moving 11 times during their 58-year marriage, Karen created a loving homelife for her four boys and her husband and touched the hearts of many others along the way. Throughout her lifetime, she carried the "helper-gene" by selflessly volunteering and helping family, friends, and many organizations. She served as a Cub Scout Den Leader, Home Room mother, PTO volunteer, Pop Warner Football volunteer, cab driver and social director for her four busy boys. She was a deacon and Sunday school teacher at the United Church of Christ, Southbury. A very supportive mother, Karen could often be heard cheering loudly from the stands of her boys sporting and school events. Once her youngest was established in school, she began a career as an aide for special education students at Pomperaug High School in Southbury for 14 years until she retired in 1997. Known to her grandchildren as "Nana," she adored spending time with them: playing games, reading books, teaching them to cook and sharing her passion for life. She will be remembered for her nurturing words, her sweet laugh, and eagerness to help.
Karen is survived by children Brian (Karen) Jones of Southbury, CT; Scott (Jackie) Jones of Oconomowoc, WI; Derek (Rebekah) Jones of Whitehouse, TX; and Dr. Craig (Dr. Nicole) Jones of Winchester, MA. and her beloved 9 grandchildren: Patrick and Emma; Kelsey and Tyler; Lindsey,Caleb and Ethan; and Elias and Mateo. Over the last few years, as her memory was declining, the family is thankful for her wonderful caregivers who provided Karen with love and support.
A celebration of life will be announced and held at the United Church of Christ, Southbury, at a later date. In Karen's honor please perform a random act of kindness or make a memorial gift to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org). The Reed Funeral Home in Canton Ohio has been entrusted with arrangements. All are welcome to sign her guestbook at: reedfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 25, 2020.