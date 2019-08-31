|
|
Karen K. Howell
69, of Brewster, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton following a year long battle with cancer. She was born in Massillon on Feb. 17, 1950 to the late Walter and Bertie (Ryan) Knotts and married Dwight Howell on March 17, 2009. He survives. She retired from Aultman Hospital following 25 years as a Lab Tech.
In addition to her husband, Dwight, she is survived by sons, Barry Habony and Shawn Linkous; and grandsons, Perry Habony, Tyler (Courtney) Habpny and Jacob Linkous.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster.
Spidell - Brewster
330-767-3737
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 31, 2019