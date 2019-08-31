The Repository Obituaries
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the Spidell Funeral Home
Brewster, OH
Karen K. Howell

Karen K. Howell Obituary
Karen K. Howell

69, of Brewster, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton following a year long battle with cancer. She was born in Massillon on Feb. 17, 1950 to the late Walter and Bertie (Ryan) Knotts and married Dwight Howell on March 17, 2009. He survives. She retired from Aultman Hospital following 25 years as a Lab Tech.

In addition to her husband, Dwight, she is survived by sons, Barry Habony and Shawn Linkous; and grandsons, Perry Habony, Tyler (Courtney) Habpny and Jacob Linkous.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 31, 2019
