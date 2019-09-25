Home

Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
KAREN L. BARSTOW


1943 - 2019
KAREN L. BARSTOW Obituary
Karen L. Barstow

75, of Carrollton, passed away Monday morning September 23, 2019 at Minerva Eldercare. A daughter of the late Ina Jean Zamilski, she was born November 4, 1943 in Steubenville, Ohio. Karen attended Baxter's Ridge Methodist Church and was retired from the Friendship Center as a Nutritionist for Meals on Wheels after 26 years.

She is survived by a son, Brian Barstow of Wooster; three daughters: Crystal Dietrik of Minerva, Tammy Barstow of Cadiz, Lisa (Brian) Evans of East Rochester; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; six sisters and a brother.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at noon in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in New Harrisburg Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Karen's name to Crossroads Hospice, 743 Boettler Oaks Dr, Uniontown, OH 44685.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on Sept. 25, 2019
