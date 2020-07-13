1/1
KAREN L. MORRIS
Karen L. Morris

77, passed away on July 11, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1942, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Wanda Smith of Canton, Ohio. Karen enjoyed doing crafts, painting and quilting. Karen had a green thumb and enjoyed planting and working on her gardens. Karen touched many lives with her friendly and caring heart. She had many achievements but her greatest was her love of her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Roberta Bruce. Karen is survived by her loving family, her husband of 40 years, Floyd F. Morris; children: Brian (Becky) Richey, Keith Richey, Kim Richey, Andrea (Bruce) Morgan, and Roberta (John) Simmons; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Smith; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In honor of Karen's wishes there will be no services. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 13, 2020.
