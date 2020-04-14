|
|
Karen L. Vlad
76, of Perry Township, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 at her residence with her family at her side. Karen was born on Oct. 18, 1943 in Canton, Ohio the daughter of the late Warren and Dorothy (Beeson) Wilson, Sr. Karen loved going to garage sales and crafting. She was a huge Disney fan, and especially loved Mickey Mouse. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grand kids.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene C. Vlad, Sr. in 2004 and her sister, Shirley Cline. She is survived by her children, Eugene C. (Janet) Vlad Jr., of Oklahoma, Tammie Gongaware of Perry Twp., and Cindy (Russell) Milbrodt of Perry Twp.; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Pete "Donald" (Peggy) Wilson of S.C., Tootie "Ellen" Mohn of Minerva, Butch "Walter" Wilson of Minerva, Perk "Warren" Jr. (Sherry) Wilson of Minerva, and Sue Wilson of Minerva; and many nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date. She will be reunited with her husband Eugene at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2020