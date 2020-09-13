Karen Lee Buchanan



Who was 72 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2020, at Medical City Arlington, Texas. Born October 20, 1947, Karen had been a lifelong resident of Canton. She moved to Texas in March to live with her Brother and Sister-in-law because of medical issues. A 1965 Graduate of Canton McKinley High School, she spent her entire working career in the employ of Hilscher-Clarke Electric. She was a lifelong member of First Christian Church. An avid Dog Lover, Karen and her Vizslas were regulars at various field trials, agility confirmations and dog shows in the area. She always had her dogs "Therapy Dog Certified". They could often be spotted at area Hospitals and Nursing Homes.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl D. and Margret L. Buchanan. She is survived by her Brother, David, Sister in-law, Donna; Niece, Sarah; and her Dog Roxy in Arlington, Texas. She is also survived by Her Nephew, Michael his wife, Cecelia and their sons, Jonathon and Connor of Kennedale, Texas.



A Memorial service will be held Friday, November 6th., at 11:00 AM At Sunset Hills Memory Gardens Chapel, 7920 Frank Ave. N.W., North Canton. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Karen's name to the Stark County Humane Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store