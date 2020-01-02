|
|
Karen Lynette Iams
age 65 of Massillon, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Canton. Karen was born in Massillon to Kermit and Connie (Medure) Finley on November 4, 1954. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1972. She worked at Camelot Music for over 30 years, and then worked as a cashier at Big Lots in Hartville. She loved her family and working outside in her yard. She was a loving wife and a great friend.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Michael Iams, children, Aron (Kelly Basile) Gayheart, Justin (Tiffany) Iams, Kayleigh (David) Drake, grandchildren, Zachary, Lauren, Dylan, Cash, Mackenize, Chloe, Andi, Maximus, and Luke, her parents, Kermit and Connie Finley, and brother, Noel (Francine) Finley.
Friends and family may call on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6-8 p.m., and on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 11-12 at Paquelet Funeral Home. Services will follow at 12 p.m. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Paquelet, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 2, 2020