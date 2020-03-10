|
Karen M. DiMenna
age 73, passed away on March 4, 2020 after a long illness involving memory loss. Karen was born in Canton on Jan. 8, 1947. She graduated from Lehman High School in 1965, from Kent State University in 1969, and also received her Master's Degree from Kent State University in 1978. She was employed by the Canton Local School District, where she served as the librarian at Faircrest Memorial Junior High for 16 years and head librarian at Canton South High School for 15 years. Karen retired in June of 2000 to take care of her mother. She was an avid golfer and was the secretary of the Women's golf league for many years. After her mother passed away in 2006, Karen volunteered to work at the Tuslaw High School library.
She was preceded in death by her father, Americo in 1992; mother, Nellie in 2006 and an infant brother. Karen will be remembered for her good work ethic, bright smile and kindness to others. Karen would like to thank all (friends, aids and others) that helped her in her time of need.
Funeral services will be held on March 12, 2020 in the Rossi Family Funeral Home at 1:30 p.m., with Pastor Brian Allen officiating. Interment will be in St. John's Cemetery.
(ROSSI) 330-492-5830
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2020